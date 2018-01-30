Everton v Leicester City

Everton's Seamus Coleman could make his first appearance since a horrific injury while playing for the Republic of Ireland last March

TEAM NEWS

Everton defender Seamus Coleman is part of Wednesday's matchday squad for the first time since suffering a double fracture of his leg last March.

Ramiro Funes Mori is training after knee surgery but is some way off a first-team return.

Leicester manager Claude Puel will revert to his strongest available side after making 10 changes for Saturday's FA Cup win at Peterborough.

Captain Wes Morgan remains unavailable because of a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "After four wins in his first five games, Sam Allardyce has now lost four of his last five.

"New £27m signing Cenk Tosun only had one shot in his first two games - and that went wide.

"Although in the top half, Everton started this midweek with only a six-point buffer above the relegation zone.

"Claude Puel doesn't get half the credit he deserves. After finishing eighth last year with Southampton (look at them now), Puel is on target for an even better position with Leicester.

"Peterborough's consolation goal while losing 5-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday was the first Leicester had conceded in 2018."

Twitter: @ConorMcNamaraIE

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "We are in a difficult position results-wise and we have to turn that around as quickly as we can.

"We still have that balance of expanding on our attacking football to be creating chances and scoring, but never forgetting we have to get our clean sheet record back on track.

"The focus for me is to get that back on track first, then look to create and get goals after that."

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on Everton: "They have spent £200m in the last 12 months on fantastic players with quality, and we know this team is dangerous with a lot of quality.

"We will have to have a good focus and concentration on them. It's not the same team as in my first game with Leicester. They were not confident.

"Now, they are playing well with confidence and it will be a tough game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Foxes look like they are in form and playing well, and I think they are in a good place to keep that run going. They are starting to look like the seventh-best team in the league for me.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v rock band Editors

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester's only victory in the past 11 league meetings at Goodison Park came in December 2015 during their title-winning season (D7, L3).

The five most recent Premier League encounters have produced a total of 24 goals.

The reverse fixture in October this season was Claude Puel's first match as Leicester manager. The Foxes won 2-0, with goals by Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray.

Everton

Everton have gone seven matches without a victory in all competitions (D3, L4).

The Toffees are winless in all 11 league matches this season against teams that began this midweek round of fixture above them in the table (D3, L8).

They have recouped an unrivalled 13 points from losing positions this season.

Recent £27m signing Cenk Tosun has only had one attempt on goal - which went wide - in his two Premier League appearances.

Wayne Rooney has failed to score in six league appearances against Leicester since a goal for Everton in a 1-1 away draw in March 2004.

Theo Walcott scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's 5-0 win at Claude Puel's Southampton in last season's FA Cup fourth round.

Craig Shakespeare, sacked as Leicester's manager in October, is Everton's first-team coach.

Leicester City

The Foxes are unbeaten in six league and cup games since the turn of the year and have only conceded one goal during that period.

Leicester could begin a calendar year with four successive clean sheets in the league for the first time since 1980.

All three of Leicester's top-flight away wins this season came against teams currently in the bottom six of the table.

Riyad Mahrez has either scored or provided an assist in eight of his last 11 league games.

Marc Albrighton has made 199 Premier League appearances.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 36% Probability of away win: 36%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.