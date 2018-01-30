Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are yet to lose a home game in the Premier League this season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has been ruled out for at least six weeks with an ankle injury.

New £57m signing Aymeric Laporte may be involved if his deal was registered in time, but Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph remain out.

Daniel Sturridge could make his West Brom debut, but fellow new recruit Ali Gabr is unlikely to be involved.

Jonny Evans and Hal Robson-Kanu are nursing hamstring problems and will be assessed, along with several others.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "It's not the most promising of fixtures if you've won just one of your last 22 league fixtures, but West Brom head up the M6 in good spirits after their FA Cup exploits at Anfield on Saturday.

"Albion are still in the bottom three but have lost only one of the last five, and signing Daniel Sturridge on loan is a strong signal of intent.

"A trip to Manchester City remains the toughest of fixtures though. Pep Guardiola's side have only dropped one point at home all season while equalling the best ever record by a team after 24 matches of an English top-flight season."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the club's transfer outlay: "Some clubs spend £300m, £400m, on two players. We spend it on six players.

"We had a problem last summer with six players out of contract. When you want to compete at the highest level, you need to spend.

"We understand the inflation of the market. It is what it is. We accept criticism but what matters is our signings perform well and fit in at this club."

West Brom manager Alan Pardew on loanee Daniel Sturridge: "You would have to put him in the same category as Harry Kane.

"Harry has had a great spell in terms of fitness and is at the top of his game. That's understandable that he is probably ahead of Daniel.

"But Daniel has the potential, particularly against teams where you need to break them down; he has some individual flair that not many players can match.

"So if we can get him fit and anywhere near his best, I am sure (England manager) Gareth (Southgate) will be taking a close look."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think City will run out comfortable winners and they are in a fantastic position in terms of their bid to win all four major trophies.

I don't think there is any stopping them in the Premier League and the pressure is off in games like this.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 12 Premier League games in a row against West Brom since a goalless away draw on Boxing Day 2011.

Albion have gone 16 top-flight games without a win against Manchester City, losing all but one. They last beat City in December 2008 at The Hawthorns.

City could equal their longest Premier League home winning streak versus a single opponent - nine games against both Aston Villa and Newcastle.

The Baggies could equal their longest top-flight away losing streak against a single opponent; they lost nine successive games at Sunderland (1920-1931) and Chelsea (1984-2013).

Manchester City

Manchester City have equalled the best record by any club after 24 matches of an English top-flight season. Tottenham also won 21 and lost just one of their first 24 games in 1960-61; they won their 25th fixture.

City are unbeaten in the league at home this season, winning 11 in a row since an opening draw against Everton.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored 70 league goals this season, the most by a team in 55 years at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

Sergio Agüero has scored seven Premier League goals against West Brom.

West Bromwich Albion

They have only won once in their last 22 Premier League games, drawing 11 and losing 10.

The Baggies have gone 11 top-flight away games without victory since August.

However, Albion have lost just one of their last five league matches (W1, D3, L1).

Gareth Barry's next appearance in the Premier League will be a record-extending 650th. He made 132 of those for Manchester City between 2009-2013.

Alan Pardew is winless in all seven Premier League away fixtures as a manager against Manchester City (D1, L6).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 3-0 Probability of draw: 7% Probability of home win: 90% Probability of away win: 3%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.