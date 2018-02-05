Partick Thistle v Rangers

Thistle and Rangers will meet for a fourth time in all competitions this season

Striker Conor Sammon comes back into the Partick Thistle squad for Tuesday's Scottish Premiership visit by Rangers.

Steven Lawless and Callum Booth are rated 50-50, while Gary Fraser, Stuart Bannigan and Christie Elliott remain on the sidelines.

Striker Kenny Miller returns to the Rangers squad after a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Jordan Rossiter has recovered from injury, but Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie, Lee Wallace, Bruno Alves and Graham Dorrans remain sidelined.

Rangers, who beat Thistle 3-0 in their last meeting in November at Ibrox, sit third in the table and have slipped six points behind second-top Aberdeen after Saturday's home defeat by Hibernian.

Glasgow rivals Thistle lie third bottom after their draw with Motherwell and a win would take them above Dundee and possibly St Johnstone, who face Well on Tuesday.

MATCH STATISTICS

Partick Thistle have picked up one point from a possible 18 against Rangers in the Premiership.

Rangers have scored in their last 14 visits to Firhill.

No Premiership side has lost more points from winning positions this season than Thistle (17 - level with Hamilton Academical).

Rangers (10) have picked up more points from losing positions away from home than any other side in the division.

Thistle have won five of their last seven top-flight matches at home, keeping clean sheets in two of their most recent three home matches.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "Generally, when the Old Firm get beat, they are usually out to prove a point.

"Graeme Murty might make changes off the back of that, but we have to just worry about ourselves.

"We have ran them close and we need that one step more.

"Regardless of Rangers' result at the weekend, we will concentrate on ourselves and be concentrated for the 90 minutes."

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "But for four poor decisions within 10 seconds directly after we scored our goal on Saturday, we were walking out of Ibrox with a bounce in our stride and a smile on our face.

"We struggled in the first half, but in the second half, I thought we made some really good adjustments and we could have taken at least a point if not three but for a crazy 10 seconds.

"You have to react well from that set-back and, from what I saw on the training pitch, the guys are ready to do that.

"I'm expecting a good game and a really tough challenge, but I am expecting us to go and impose ourselves on the game, create chances and try to get a positive result.

"As always, I would take a really boring 1-0 win.

"I don't think we are where we need to be, but we are getting closer and moving along the right lines."