Hibernian v Motherwell

Hibernian were 1-0 victors when the sides met at Fir Park in October

Hibernian hope new signing Floran Kamberi will be available for Wednesday's visit of Motherwell.

The Swiss striker's loan move to Easter Road is set to be completed, subject to international clearance.

Midfielder Marvin Bartley will face a fitness test following a knock, while striker Anthony Stokes has been released by "mutual consent".

Motherwell hope goalkeeper Trevor Carson will still be part of their squad on Wednesday night.

The club turned down a bid from Celtic for the stopper on Monday.

Manager Stephen Robinson is already without defender Ellis Plummer, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken leg, as well as Ryan Bowman (fractured cheekbone), George Newell and Elliot Frear (both hamstring).

Match statistics

Hibernian have won just one of their last five outings in all competitions.

Hibs have beaten 'Well twice in the teams' last eight Premiership meetings, dating back to October 2012.

Neil Lennon's men are six points adrift of second and third-placed Rangers and Aberdeen.

The Easter Road side have won four of their 11 home league fixtures this term.

Motherwell have lost five of their last six away matches, but earned a draw at Tynecastle on Saturday.

That made Stephen Robinson's side the first team to score against Hearts for eight games.

Pre-match views

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "The team is prepared, we're looking forward to the game. Motherwell look like they've found their mojo again since the break. They got a great result at the weekend, and they're in and around it, so an important game for us to win.

"We've had three tough away games, where we've played particularly well in the last two. We were excellent against Celtic on Saturday, and I don't like losing, but the performance gave me a lot of encouragement.

"Mentally and physically, they were strong, and they were unlucky not to come away with something against the champions, which you don't say very often.

"We're in decent form. A win would really bolster us. Three points are really important at this stage of the season."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "Winning games gives the dressing room a better feeling. We've won two out of three, with the other a brilliant draw away at Hearts.

"So there is a really good atmosphere among the boys now.

"We have a really tough game at Hibs but we will go into it confident with three home games to come afterwards.

"We're sitting sixth at the moment. Now we've got a real chance to build on what we've done recently."