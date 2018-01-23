Martin O'Neill: Republic of Ireland boss signs contract extension to 2020

From the section

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has been in the job since 2013

Martin O'Neill has signed a contract extension to remain as Republic of Ireland manager until 2020.

The 65-year-old looked set to replace the sacked Mark Hughes at Stoke City before rejecting the chance of a return to Premier League management.

O'Neill, who replaced Giovanni Trapattoni as Republic manager in 2013, will be in charge for the Euro 2020 campaign.

His backroom team, including assistant Roy Keane, also extended their deals.

Under O'Neill's leadership the Republic qualified for Euro 2016, losing to France in the last-16 stage.

They also reached November's World Cup 2018 play-offs but lost 5-1 on aggregate to Denmark.

The draw for the inaugural Uefa Nations League takes place on Wednesday.