Yeovil v Manchester United: Otis Khan banned for five games and will miss FA Cup game

Otis Khan
Otis Khan could leave Yeovil as he has been the subject of a "substantial" bid in January

Yeovil midfielder Otis Khan has been banned for five games for shoving a referee and will miss Friday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

The 22-year-old former United trainee was sent off by referee Kevin Johnson in the Chesterfield defeat on Saturday.

League Two Yeovil contested the decision but failed to convince an Independent Regulatory Commission the referee "made an obvious error".

The Football Association increased the standard suspension by two games.

United travel to Huish Park for Friday's FA Cup fourth-round tie, which will be screened live on BBC One (kick-off 19:55 GMT).

Khan said on Sunday that his action "wasn't intentional".

"I am absolutely heartbroken at this time because my dreams of playing against my boyhood team are in doubt," Khan tweeted on Sunday.

"It's the worst time of my life at this moment."

