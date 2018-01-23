Crusaders romp to a 4-2 victory over Ballymena United to win the North Belfast club's seventh County Antrim Shield.

Early goals from Howard Beverland, Jordan Owens and Declan Caddell put the Crues in complete control.

After Johnny McMurray pulled a goal back for the Braidmen, Paul Heatley re-established Crusaders' three-goal lead before Cathair Friel's late reply.