BBC Sport - Classy Crusaders beat Ballymena 4-2 to win club's seventh Co Antrim Shield
Classy Crues beat Ballymena in Shield final
- From the section Irish
Crusaders romp to a 4-2 victory over Ballymena United to win the North Belfast club's seventh County Antrim Shield.
Early goals from Howard Beverland, Jordan Owens and Declan Caddell put the Crues in complete control.
After Johnny McMurray pulled a goal back for the Braidmen, Paul Heatley re-established Crusaders' three-goal lead before Cathair Friel's late reply.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired