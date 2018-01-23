Franck Moussa: Gillingham hand deal to ex-Walsall midfielder

Franck Moussa in action during a match
A former Belgium Under-19 international, Franck Moussa scored four goals in 26 appearances for Walsall last season

Gillingham have signed former Southend, Charlton and Coventry midfielder Franck Moussa on a deal until the end of the season following a successful trial.

The 28-year-old has been without a club since leaving Walsall last summer.

Moussa has scored 38 goals in 251 games in the English Football League, having represented eight different clubs.

"He has been with us for seven or eight weeks now and certainly has experience which will be of benefit to the team," Gills boss Steve Lovell said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired