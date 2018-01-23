Sean Dyche: Burnley manager signs new contract until 2022

Media playback is not supported on this device 'For the record, I definitely don't eat worms'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 46-year-old has been in charge at Turf Moor since 2012, winning 97 of his 245 matches.

He has also led the Clarets to two promotions from the Championship into the Premier League.

"I am quite young in management terms," said Dyche. "I am still learning and still improving, I believe, so I think it is the right place to be."

Dyche had been linked with the managerial vacancies at Leicester and Everton earlier this season following an impressive start to the season.

But his side have failed to win their last eight games in all competitions, losing their last four.

"It's a very good environment and I enjoy it and I enjoy the connection I have with this area," added Dyche. "There is lots of work to be done, but I am definitely in for the work to be done."

Dyche had been on a 12-month rolling contract, but his new long-term deal is reportedly worth £3.5m a year.