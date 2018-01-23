Hibernian: Neil Lennon still angry at Craig Levein's derby comments

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon described Craig Levein's derby comments as "derogatory"

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon says the "gloves are off now" in his relationship with Hearts boss Craig Levein.

Lennon was angry at Levein's comments following Hearts' 1-0 win in the Scottish Cup that the "natural order" had been restored.

The Tynecastle manager then claimed it "was a good laugh".

"I didn't find it funny," Lennon sad. "Comments like that come back to haunt you.

"I thought it was derogatory to my club, to my players to my supporters and to me."

Hearts manager Craig Levein and Hibs boss Neil Lennon were previously on good terms

Lennon was also irked that Levein did not meet the Hibs management team following Saturday's game at Tynecastle to "explain himself"

The two managers have previously been friends, but when Lennon was asked if his opinion has changed, he said, "yes".

Hibs travel to face Dundee on Wednesday, with Lennon keen to add to his options up front.

Anthony Stokes has returned to training, but could still leave Easter Road, with Charlton and a Polish club having shown an interest in the striker, who has a faced off-field issues during his career.

Hibs striker Anthony Stokes could be on his way out of Easter Road

"[Stokes] asked for time off, he got it and is back in training," Lennon said.

"For every player, it is the same premise: it is your livelihood and what you are paid to do and you have to act accordingly.

"Sacrifices have to be made and there has to be a dedication to your game.

"We have all had to do that and sometimes players cross the line and that's understandable, but sometimes they cross the line too many times and they have to be responsible for their actions."