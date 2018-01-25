Lois Diony: Bristol City sign Saint-Etienne's French striker on loan

Lois Diony
Lois Diony has yet to score a competitive goal for Saint-Etienne this season

Bristol City have signed French striker Lois Diony on loan from Saint-Etienne until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

The former Dijon striker joined Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne last July for a reported £7m.

The 25-year-old, who has yet to score in the league this season, could make his Bristol City debut against QPR in the Championship on Saturday.

"Lois is a very interesting signing for us," said City head coach Lee Johnson.

"He boasts a good record in France and I believe he has all the attributes to be a big success for us in the Championship."

