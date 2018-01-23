Ritchie de Laet: Aston Villa full-back joins Royal Antwerp on loan

Ritchie de Laet
Ritchie de Laet's last appearance for Villa came in the FA Cup defeat by Peterborough

Aston Villa full-back Ritchie de Laet has joined Belgian side Royal Antwerp on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Belgian has been restricted to just nine appearances for Villa this season.

De Laet, who started his career with Antwerp, joined the Villans from Leicester City in August 2016, but suffered a serious knee injury in his third game for the club.

Antwerp are currently fifth in the Belgian top-flight.

