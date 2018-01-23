Javier Mascherano: Argentina defender to leave Barcelona after eight years

Javier Mascherano scored one goal in eight years at Barcelona

Argentina defender Javier Mascherano is to leave Barcelona after almost eight years and is expected to join Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune.

The 33-year-old joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2010 for £17m after spells at West Ham, Corinthians and River Plate and will leave this week.

He won 18 trophies at the Nou Camp, including four La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

In 334 games for the Catalan club he scored just one goal.

Mascherano, who has made just 12 club appearances this season, will be given an official farewell on Wednesday.

He will then be at Barcelona's Copa del Rey second-leg tie against Espanyol on Thursday to say goodbye to the fans.

After starting his career at River Plate, he joined West Ham from Corinthians in 2006 along with team-mate Carlos Tevez.

But after just seven games for the Hammers, he joined Liverpool in 2007, initially in a loan deal that was turned into a four-year contract in 2008 for £18m.

He is a World Cup finalist, having played played in the 2014 final as Argentina were beaten by Germany.