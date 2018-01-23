Kenedy: Chelsea winger to join Newcastle on loan

Kenedy has made just five appearances for Chelsea this season

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he expects Brazilian winger Kenedy to join Newcastle on loan.

The 21-year-old, who can also play as a left-back, has made just five appearances for the senior team this season, in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Kenedy joined Chelsea in 2015 from Fluminense and spent four months on loan at Watford last season.

"He needs to play regularly and to go to Newcastle is a great challenge for him," said Conte.

"It is a great opportunity but he knows that he has to be ready to fight to play for Newcastle."

Kenedy was given a formal warning by the Football Association in August over social media comments made on a pre-season tour of China.