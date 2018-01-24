Chris Gunter: Reading defender refuses to panic at poor Championship form

Chris Gunter has captained Reading this season in the absence of injured club captain Paul McShane

Chris Gunter is refusing to label games league "must-win" for Reading just yet, despite their poor run of form.

The Royals are without a win in eight Championship games, but meet Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday in a break from league action.

"I wouldn't look at it too negatively just yet, but we're not naive," Gunter told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"We need to get points on the board, we need to put a run together and move up the league."

Reading, who reached the Championship play-off final last season, are 18th and just four points above the bottom three having not won a league match since 2 December.

But Wales defender Gunter feels it is too soon to say they are in "a relegation battle".

He continued: "There are far too many points still to play for. I don't think we're anywhere near games being must-win at this stage.

"But that's not to say we're not aware of the importance of getting results.

"I've played in this league a lot and if you win two games, you move up a load of places and people would say you're no longer in a relegation battle."

Gunter hopes Reading's confidence can be rebuilt with a strong cup performance against Sheffield Wednesday, before a trip to struggling Burton in the Championship on Tuesday.

"Regardless of results and performances, we're always trying to improve," he said. "We were doing that last season when we were up the top end of the league.

"This season, we want to be higher, we want to do better. It's our jobs, it's our livelihoods and we're here every day working, trying to get results."