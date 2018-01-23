BBC Sport - 'Politics will not harm USA World Cup bid'

'Politics will not harm USA World Cup bid'

The head of Concacaf, Victor Montagliani, tells BBC Sport's Dan Roan that President Donald Trump's comments about foreign countries will not harm the United States' joint bid with Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup.

Top videos

Video

'Politics will not harm USA World Cup bid'

Video

Edmund beats Dimitrov for semi-final spot

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Alexis Sanchez: Five great Arsenal goals

Video

'Peanut butter & jelly' LeBron & Wade star in NBA best plays

Video

Highlights: England collapse against Australia to exit U19 World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch the moment Edmund sealed semi-final spot

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Sean Connery, Sadiq Khan or Pep Guardiola?

Video

'It's time to tell my team-mates I'm gay'

Video

'He was known as Mr Blackpool' - Jimmy Armfield obituary

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The Masters' best flukes & trick shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Klopp 'frustrated' after Swansea defeat

Video

It was our night - Swans boss Carvalhal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired