BBC Sport - Nations League explained: How the format works
Nations League explained: How the format works
- From the section Football
The Uefa Nations League is a new international tournament in which European nations compete in a league format for the chance to play in the Final Four summer showpiece in 2019, where the winner will be crowned the Nations League champion.
Watch this video to see how the Uefa Nations League will work.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired