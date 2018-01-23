BBC Sport - Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal: 'Arsenal lose world-class player but gain one'
'Arsenal lose world-class player but gain one'
- From the section Arsenal
Manager Arsene Wenger says Arsenal "lose a world-class player but gain a world-class player" in the swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United and Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to The Emirates.
