BBC Sport - Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal: 'Arsenal lose world-class player but gain one'

'Arsenal lose world-class player but gain one'

  • From the section Arsenal

Manager Arsene Wenger says Arsenal "lose a world-class player but gain a world-class player" in the swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United and Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to The Emirates.

MORE: Sanchez always gave 100% to Arsenal - Wenger

Top videos

Video

'Arsenal lose world-class player but gain one'

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Watch the moment Edmund sealed semi-final spot

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Alexis Sanchez: Five great Arsenal goals

Video

'Peanut butter & jelly' LeBron & Wade star in NBA best plays

Video

Highlights: England collapse against Australia to exit U19 World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Sean Connery, Sadiq Khan or Pep Guardiola?

Video

'It's time to tell my team-mates I'm gay'

Video

'He was known as Mr Blackpool' - Jimmy Armfield obituary

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The Masters' best flukes & trick shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Klopp 'frustrated' after Swansea defeat

Video

It was our night - Swans boss Carvalhal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired