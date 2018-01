Javi Gracia: New Watford boss adds four coaches to backroom staff

Zigor Aranalde made more than 300 league appearances in English football

New Watford boss Javi Gracia has added three assistant coaches to his backroom team, including former Walsall and Carlisle defender Zigor Aranalde.

The 44-year-old has since worked as a scout at Brighton and West Brom and been a coach at Spanish side Albacete.

Jesus Casas, who worked with Luis Enrique at Barcelona, and Juan Solla also join, with ex-Real Sociedad keeper Inigo Arteaga in as goalkeeping coach.

Spaniard Gracia replaced Marco Silva at the Premier League club on Sunday.