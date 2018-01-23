Crewe Alexandra: Chris Porter and Chris Dagnall sidelined by injuries

Chris Porter has scored in three of Crewe's last four matches in League Two

Crewe Alexandra will be without leading scorers Chris Porter and Chris Dagnall for several weeks because of injury.

Porter, who has 12 goals this season, suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury against Wycombe on Saturday.

"It is bone on bone and he will have an operation. We are expecting him to be out for around six weeks," boss Dave Artell told the club website.

Club captain Dagnall, who has scored seven times, has a swollen knee and will be out for "three to five weeks".

Crewe are 20th in League Two, and just three points above the relegation places, after losing their last two matches.

Aston Villa striker Harry McKirdy scored on his debut in the 3-2 home defeat by Wycombe after arriving on loan last week.