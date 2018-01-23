BBC Sport - Craigan backs O'Neill decision to turn down Scots

Craigan backs O'Neill decision to turn down Scots

  • From the section Irish

Michael O'Neill's decision to reject the offer to become the new Scotland manager gets the support of former Northern Ireland defender Stephen Craigan.

Craigan believes O'Neill's emotional attachment to the Northern Ireland job was a key factor in turning down the move.

O'Neill is in talks with the Irish FA about extending his Northern Ireland contract until 2024.

Top videos

Audio

Craigan backs O'Neill decision to turn down Scots

  • From the section Irish
Video

Watch the moment Edmund sealed semi-final spot

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Alexis Sanchez: Five great Arsenal goals

Video

'Peanut butter & jelly' LeBron & Wade star in NBA best plays

Video

Highlights: England collapse against Australia to exit U19 World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Sean Connery, Sadiq Khan or Pep Guardiola?

Video

'It's time to tell my team-mates I'm gay'

Video

'He was known as Mr Blackpool' - Jimmy Armfield obituary

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The Masters' best flukes & trick shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Klopp 'frustrated' after Swansea defeat

Video

It was our night - Swans boss Carvalhal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired