BBC Sport - Craigan backs O'Neill decision to turn down Scots
Craigan backs O'Neill decision to turn down Scots
- From the section Irish
Michael O'Neill's decision to reject the offer to become the new Scotland manager gets the support of former Northern Ireland defender Stephen Craigan.
Craigan believes O'Neill's emotional attachment to the Northern Ireland job was a key factor in turning down the move.
O'Neill is in talks with the Irish FA about extending his Northern Ireland contract until 2024.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired