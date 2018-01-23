O'Neill right to reject Scotland job offer - Craigan

NI manager Michael O'Neill is in talks with the Irish FA about a contract extension

Former Northern Ireland defender Stephen Craigan says Michael O'Neill made the correct decision in turning down the chance to manage Scotland.

Northern Ireland boss O'Neill said "it was not right opportunity for me at this moment in my career".

"You can speak about players, finances and where he lives but there's an emotional attachment about managing your own country," said Craigan.

"He loves his job and has taken the right decision for him and NI."

O'Neill, 48, lives in Edinburgh and has a long association with Scottish football after playing spells at Dundee United, Hibernian, Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

The former Brechin City and Shamrock Rovers boss has enjoyed six successful years with Northern Ireland, including taking the team to the Euro 2016 finals.

Stephen Craigan won 54 international caps and played his club football in Scotland

"What Michael has got with Northern Ireland is an unbelievable relationship, not just regarding football," added Craigan, who managed NI U19s.

"He takes care of the players, they speak on a regular basis and I know he spoke to a lot of senior players during the week.

"He was trying to gauge if they are willing to stay on in international football or if they will retire and what were their thoughts.

"Northern Ireland have got a togetherness and that's what Michael has created.

"To walk away from that to a job you are not 100% sure about can suddenly cast a lot of doubt."

O'Neill is in talks with the Irish FA about a contract extension running to 2024 and Craigan expects the former Northern Ireland midfielder to remain at Windsor Park.

Craigan backs O'Neill decision to turn down Scots

"Michael has spent the last six years trying to convince young players to stay with Northern Ireland and not go to the Republic of Ireland through the dual passport," said Craigan.

"For him to jump at the first opportunity and go and manage another country - that would not have sat well with Michael.

"If a big club or Premier League side came in a lot of people would understand that as it's a huge jump forward.

"Of course Scotland probably would be a step up as maybe they do have better calibre players in certain areas of the pitch.

"But when you've morals about what you have been telling people, preaching to everyone, then if you go against that it would not have sat right."