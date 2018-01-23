Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald signs new deal

MacDonald lost his Killie place to loan signing Freddie Woodman last season

Goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald has committed his future to Kilmarnock, signing a new contract until 2020.

The 31-year-old has been at Rugby Park since 2015 and has been an ever-present this season.

A Scottish Cup winner with Hearts in 2012, MacDonald said: "There's a feel good factor about the place and it's something I want to be part of.

"I want to play as many games as I can and hopefully help the team to more wins and get up the table."

Kilmarnock stretched their unbeaten sequence to seven games on Saturday with a 1-0 Scottish Cup win over Ross County.

Speaking to the club website, McDonald added: "We're through to the next round of the cup and it would be nice to get an extended run in the cup this year. That has to be everyone's aim for the rest of the season."