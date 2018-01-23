Ross County sign former Liverpool striker David Ngog

David Ngog spent three years with Liverpool, making 94 appearances before leaving for Bolton

Ross County have signed former Liverpool striker David Ngog until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old arrives in Dingwall as a free agent after recently leaving Greek Superleague side Panionios.

Staggies manager Owen Coyle spent £4m on the Frenchman in 2011, signing him for Bolton from Liverpool.

"I am all too familiar with his qualities and I think he will be an excellent addition to our attacking options," Coyle told the club website.

Ngog, who began his career at Paris St-Germain, spent two seasons in France with Stade de Reims before his switch to Greece.

He finished a six-year stint in English football with a brief period at Swansea City, moving on from Bolton in January 2014.