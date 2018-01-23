Ross County sign former Liverpool striker David Ngog
-
- From the section Ross County
Ross County have signed former Liverpool striker David Ngog until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old arrives in Dingwall as a free agent after recently leaving Greek Superleague side Panionios.
Staggies manager Owen Coyle spent £4m on the Frenchman in 2011, signing him for Bolton from Liverpool.
"I am all too familiar with his qualities and I think he will be an excellent addition to our attacking options," Coyle told the club website.
Ngog, who began his career at Paris St-Germain, spent two seasons in France with Stade de Reims before his switch to Greece.
He finished a six-year stint in English football with a brief period at Swansea City, moving on from Bolton in January 2014.