Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee

Caley Thistle and Dundee drew 2-2 at Dens Park

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Tuesday's Scottish Cup fourth-round replay between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dundee will go ahead following a lunchtime pitch inspection.

Heavy rain had caused officials to have a precautionary look at the surface.

The winners of the tie in Inverness will host Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell in the next round.

John Robertson's Caley Thistle sit seventh in the Championship, while Neil McCann's Dark Blues are ninth in the top flight.

The replay follows at 2-2 draw at Dens Park that stretched Caley Thistle's unbeaten run against Dundee to three games.

Caley Thistle are without a win in their last two outings, but they were both away from home and are seeking a third straight win at Caledonian Stadium, where they are unbeaten in five outings.

Dundee are unbeaten in three away games and are seeking a third straight victory on their travels.

However, they have not won at Caledonian Stadium in 11 visits since a 1-0 Scottish Cup success in April 2003.

The tie in Inverness is one of two on Tuesday, with Formartine United hosting Highland League rivals Cove Rangers for the right to face Falkirk at home in the fifth round.