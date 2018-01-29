Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Celtic's 56-game unbeaten Premiership run was ended by Hearts last month

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon and striker Leigh Griffiths have been sidelined through injury ahead of Hearts' Scottish Premiership visit.

Forward Michael Johnston, midfielders Tom Rogic and Stuart Armstrong and defender Marvin Compper are sidelined.

Kyle Lafferty returns to the Hearts squad after suspension.

Prince Buaben is back training after injury, but fellow midfielder Malaury Martin, forward Rory Currie and defender Ashley Smith-Brown remain out.

Isma Goncalves was left out of the side that drew with Motherwell on Saturday as the striker completed a transfer to Pakhtakor Tashkent.

Hearts became the first Scottish side to defeat Brendan Rodgers' side in 70 attempts when they produced a surprise 4-0 triumph at Tynecastle last month.

That came three games into an eight-match run without conceding a goal that came to an end on Saturday with Well's stoppage-time equaliser at Tynecastle.

With Celtic beating Hibernian 1-0, it means fifth-top Hearts are now 23 points behind the league leaders.

MATCH STATISTIC

Hearts are unbeaten in 12 games, nine of them at home

Celtic are unbeaten in seven games since losing at Tynecastle and are seeking a fourth straight win

Celtic are unbeaten in six games at home since a 1-0 Champions League defeat by Anderlecht

Hearts' win last month ended Celtic's run of 18 games unbeaten between the sides

Celtic are unbeaten in 41 league games at home

Hearts have lost on their last four visits to Celtic Park, conceding 13 goals

Hearts have not won at Celtic Park in 14 visits since a League Cup tie in 2009

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We deservedly lost on the day last month, that was pretty clear.

"Hearts coped with the conditions better than us and deserved the victory.

"But I like judging a team in their response.

"We were always going to lose at some point and, if you look at the reaction, we have played seven games, won six, drew one and kept a clean sheet in all of them bar one, which was a penalty away at Partick Thistle.

"So it is a great testament to the players and their focus and mentality - and hopefully we will get another good result."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "The last time we faced Celtic was a perfect moment.

"A lot of things collided to make that game one we were capable of winning.

"We scored at the right time, the pitch wasn't in the best of condition, Celtic didn't capitalise on the opportunities they had - so all those things went together to help us win.

"It did give us confidence and it will give us confidence going to Celtic Park, but it will be a very, very difficult task.

"Brendan is a top manager and very quickly got his players back together again and got them on another run. He's a top boss - he might even do for the Scotland job, you never know.

"I don't know if revenge is the right word for their approach. Celtic have beat us a lot and we have gone into these games looking for revenge and got nothing.

"So Celtic will be hurting after seeing their run come to an end.

"It was a spectacular run that everybody rightly gave them a lot of praise for and I think they'll be out to prove a point."