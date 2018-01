From the section

Newport came so close to dumping Tottenham out of the FA Cup

Newport will check on their players after their gruelling FA Cup fourth round draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Joss Labadie and Matty Dolan both had injuries heading into the match with the Premier League side.

January addition Lee Frecklington should be available for the hosts after missing their last game with a tight hamstring.

Giant striker Matt Rhead should also return to partner ex-Exiles forward Matt Green at Sincil Bank.