Championship
Millwall19:45Derby
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Derby County

Milwall midfielder Jed Wallace in action
Millwall have won seven of their 14 games at The Den in the Championship this season
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:15-22:00 GMT

Millwall will check on centre-back Jason Shackell, who had a bout of food poisoning before Saturday's FA Cup game against Rochdale.

Forward Aiden O'Brien remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Derby County have Joe Ledley available after a back injury, but fellow midfielder Bradley Johnson (also back) is out despite returning to training.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is out with a fractured finger, meaning Kelle Roos will be on the bench.

SAM's prediction
Home win 38%Draw 29%Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Millwall have conceded eight goals in their past two home league matches against Derby (1-5 defeat and 3-3 draw), as many as in their previous 14 games combined.
  • The Rams haven't won both league matches in a season against Millwall since 1968-69, when they were managed by Brian Clough.
  • Since losing to Burton at the start of November, Millwall have remained unbeaten at home in the following six league games (W3 D3).
  • Derby have kept nine clean sheets in their last 12 Championship games - their previous nine clean sheets came over a period of 39 league matches.
  • Matej Vydra has scored in each of his previous three Championship games against the Lions (three goals).
  • Lions striker Steve Morison failed to score with his first 16 shots on target in the Championship this season but has found the net with each of his past two attempts on target.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 30th January 2018

  • MillwallMillwall19:45DerbyDerby County
  • BirminghamBirmingham City19:45SunderlandSunderland
  • BurtonBurton Albion19:45ReadingReading
  • HullHull City19:45LeedsLeeds United
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:45PrestonPreston North End
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United19:45Aston VillaAston Villa

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby28158544232153
3Cardiff28156740251551
4Bristol City29149642321051
5Aston Villa28148642251750
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd281441042321046
8Middlesbrough281351038271144
9Leeds28134114033743
10Brentford29111084236643
11Preston28101263228442
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Nottm Forest28112153543-835
15Millwall28810103333034
16QPR2989123142-1133
17Sheff Wed28711103034-432
18Reading2878133036-629
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Bolton2868142646-2026
21Hull28510133945-625
22Sunderland28510133047-1725
23Birmingham2866161639-2324
24Burton2866162152-3124
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired