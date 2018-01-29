Millwall v Derby County

Millwall have won seven of their 14 games at The Den in the Championship this season

Millwall will check on centre-back Jason Shackell, who had a bout of food poisoning before Saturday's FA Cup game against Rochdale.

Forward Aiden O'Brien remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Derby County have Joe Ledley available after a back injury, but fellow midfielder Bradley Johnson (also back) is out despite returning to training.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is out with a fractured finger, meaning Kelle Roos will be on the bench.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 29% Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts