Burton Albion v Reading

Ben Turner has made 25 appearances for Burton Albion this season

Burton Albion's Kyle McFadzean has been suffering with flu and fellow defender Ben Turner has hurt his calf, but boss Nigel Clough hopes both will be fit.

Striker Liam Boyce has resumed training after a serious knee injury but will not be involved.

Reading could give a debut to loan signing Tommy Elphick in defence following his move from Aston Villa.

Club captain Paul McShane, full-back Omar Richards and midfielder John Swift (all hamstring) remain doubtful.

SAM's prediction Home win 36% Draw 29% Away win 35%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Burton boss Nigel Clough:

"The best news we have had is Liam Boyce stepping up his recovery, and will probably join in and do a little bit of training on Friday.

"He won't be flying into tackles. Having him back and around has been a big lift.

"There is a possibility of another one or two coming in, and another one or two going out. But we are quite happy with the numbers that we've got at the moment."

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's a massive game for us. We know it's not going to be easy, but it is a very, very big game.

"Burton need the points as much as we do and we know how they'll set up with their pitch and their homes fans behind them.

"The players need to keep on going, press forward and stick to the system, communicate to get things done."

Match facts