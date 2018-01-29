Burton Albion v Reading
Burton Albion's Kyle McFadzean has been suffering with flu and fellow defender Ben Turner has hurt his calf, but boss Nigel Clough hopes both will be fit.
Striker Liam Boyce has resumed training after a serious knee injury but will not be involved.
Reading could give a debut to loan signing Tommy Elphick in defence following his move from Aston Villa.
Club captain Paul McShane, full-back Omar Richards and midfielder John Swift (all hamstring) remain doubtful.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 36%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 35%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Burton boss Nigel Clough:
"The best news we have had is Liam Boyce stepping up his recovery, and will probably join in and do a little bit of training on Friday.
"He won't be flying into tackles. Having him back and around has been a big lift.
"There is a possibility of another one or two coming in, and another one or two going out. But we are quite happy with the numbers that we've got at the moment."
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"It's a massive game for us. We know it's not going to be easy, but it is a very, very big game.
"Burton need the points as much as we do and we know how they'll set up with their pitch and their homes fans behind them.
"The players need to keep on going, press forward and stick to the system, communicate to get things done."
Match facts
- This is just the second meeting between these sides at the Pirelli - the other was a 4-2 win for Reading in May 2017 on the final day of last season.
- The Royals have won three of the previous four meetings in all competitions but lost the other earlier this season at the Madejski Stadium.
- Burton have picked up just one point from a possible 30 in their past 10 home league games (D1 L9), conceding twice or more on nine occasions.
- The Royals haven't kept clean sheets in back-to-back away league games since November 2016.
- Nigel Clough has lost five of his six home league meetings with Reading (W1), with his only win in that time coming in November 2009 as Derby manager.
- Reading are on their worst winless league run (eight games) since a run of nine in April 2015.