Burton Albion v Reading

Ben Turner
Ben Turner has made 25 appearances for Burton Albion this season
Burton Albion's Kyle McFadzean has been suffering with flu and fellow defender Ben Turner has hurt his calf, but boss Nigel Clough hopes both will be fit.

Striker Liam Boyce has resumed training after a serious knee injury but will not be involved.

Reading could give a debut to loan signing Tommy Elphick in defence following his move from Aston Villa.

Club captain Paul McShane, full-back Omar Richards and midfielder John Swift (all hamstring) remain doubtful.

Burton boss Nigel Clough:

"The best news we have had is Liam Boyce stepping up his recovery, and will probably join in and do a little bit of training on Friday.

"He won't be flying into tackles. Having him back and around has been a big lift.

"There is a possibility of another one or two coming in, and another one or two going out. But we are quite happy with the numbers that we've got at the moment."

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's a massive game for us. We know it's not going to be easy, but it is a very, very big game.

"Burton need the points as much as we do and we know how they'll set up with their pitch and their homes fans behind them.

"The players need to keep on going, press forward and stick to the system, communicate to get things done."

Match facts

  • This is just the second meeting between these sides at the Pirelli - the other was a 4-2 win for Reading in May 2017 on the final day of last season.
  • The Royals have won three of the previous four meetings in all competitions but lost the other earlier this season at the Madejski Stadium.
  • Burton have picked up just one point from a possible 30 in their past 10 home league games (D1 L9), conceding twice or more on nine occasions.
  • The Royals haven't kept clean sheets in back-to-back away league games since November 2016.
  • Nigel Clough has lost five of his six home league meetings with Reading (W1), with his only win in that time coming in November 2009 as Derby manager.
  • Reading are on their worst winless league run (eight games) since a run of nine in April 2015.

Tuesday 30th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby28158544232153
3Cardiff28156740251551
4Bristol City29149642321051
5Aston Villa28148642251750
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd281441042321046
8Middlesbrough281351038271144
9Leeds28134114033743
10Brentford29111084236643
11Preston28101263228442
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Nottm Forest28112153543-835
15Millwall28810103333034
16QPR2989123142-1133
17Sheff Wed28711103034-432
18Reading2878133036-629
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Bolton2868142646-2026
21Hull28510133945-625
22Sunderland28510133047-1725
23Birmingham2866161639-2324
24Burton2866162152-3124
View full Championship table

