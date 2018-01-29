Birmingham City v Sunderland
Craig Gardner is expected to come back into Birmingham's starting line-up against relegation rivals Sunderland.
Jason Lowe, Carl Jenkinson and Jota are also all pushing for a starting place.
New signing Kazenga LuaLua will be included in the Sunderland squad for the first time at St Andrew's but is most likely to feature form the bench.
Didier Ndong serves the second game of his three-match ban after being sent off at Cardiff and Billy Jones will miss out through illness.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 49%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 23%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Birmingham are unbeaten in seven home league matches (W4 D3) against Sunderland since a 1-0 defeat in September 1997.
- This is the first Championship meeting between these sides at St Andrew's since February 2007, when DJ Campbell equalised for the Blues in the last minute in a 1-1 draw.
- Birmingham have scored eight goals in 14 home league games this season; their worst ever record at this stage of a league season. In fact, only three teams have scored fewer after 14 home games in the English second tier.
- Chris Coleman has won three of his past four trips to St Andrew's in all competitions (L1), though the most recent victory came in November 2008 as Coventry manager.
- Sam Gallagher has scored four goals in his previous six Championship matches.
- This will be Sunderland's fourth match against a side starting the day in the relegation zone this season - they are yet to lose any of the previous three (W1 D2); indeed, they are unbeaten in their last 25 second-tier matches against sides starting that day in the relegation zone (W20 D5) since losing 4-0 away at Reading in October 1997.