Birmingham City v Sunderland

Jota was one of seven players brought in for Birmingham's FA Cup tie at Huddersfield on Saturday

Craig Gardner is expected to come back into Birmingham's starting line-up against relegation rivals Sunderland.

Jason Lowe, Carl Jenkinson and Jota are also all pushing for a starting place.

New signing Kazenga LuaLua will be included in the Sunderland squad for the first time at St Andrew's but is most likely to feature form the bench.

Didier Ndong serves the second game of his three-match ban after being sent off at Cardiff and Billy Jones will miss out through illness.

SAM's prediction Home win 49% Draw 28% Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts