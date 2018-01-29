Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

Daniel Ayala
Daniel Ayala has scored three times in 20 Middlesbrough appearances this season
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:15-22:00 GMT

Middlesbrough hope to have defender Daniel Ayala fit for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, after he hurt his groin during the defeat by Brighton.

Striker Rudy Gestede is pushing for a recall having missed Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie because of a knock.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Boyd could make his first league start since August after scoring in the FA Cup win over Reading on Friday.

Atdhe Nuhiu scored twice in that game and will hope to retain his place.

SAM's prediction
Home win 61%Draw 24%Away win 15%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won each of their past four matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions.
  • The Owls have lost eight of their past 10 away visits to Middlesbrough in all competitions (W1 D1), with their last win coming in August 2014 in the Championship.
  • Middlesbrough have not lost three consecutive home league matches outside of the top-flight since September 2009.
  • Tony Pulis has not faced Sheffield Wednesday since March 2008 - his Stoke side drew 1-1 at Hillsborough in a Championship fixture.
  • Middlesbrough's failure to score in Pulis' first two home league games mean that Pulis has now seen his sides fail to score in eight of his last 12 home league games as a manager (P12 W1 D3 L8).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have never drawn three consecutive away games goalless in all competitions in their entire history.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby28158544232153
3Cardiff28156740251551
4Bristol City29149642321051
5Aston Villa28148642251750
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd281441042321046
8Middlesbrough281351038271144
9Leeds28134114033743
10Brentford29111084236643
11Preston28101263228442
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Nottm Forest28112153543-835
15Millwall28810103333034
16QPR2989123142-1133
17Sheff Wed28711103034-432
18Reading2878133036-629
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Bolton2868142646-2026
21Hull28510133945-625
22Sunderland28510133047-1725
23Birmingham2866161639-2324
24Burton2866162152-3124
