Championship
Hull19:45Leeds
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Leeds United

Jarrod Bowen
Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen has scored 12 goals this season
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:15-22:00 GMT

Hull City midfielder Kamil Grosicki could make his first start since Boxing Day after coming off the bench in the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

The Tigers are outside the relegation zone on goal difference and have not won in the league since 9 December.

Leeds United are missing Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Eunan O'Kane and Samu Saiz through suspension.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw could make his debut after joining from Middlesbrough earlier this month.

SAM's prediction
Home win 46%Draw 28%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Hull are unbeaten in four home league meetings with Leeds (W1 D3) since a 2-1 defeat in January 2007.
  • Leeds have not done a league double over the Tigers since the 1989/90 campaign under Howard Wilkinson - the last season in which they won promotion to the top-flight.
  • Hull City have failed to score in six of their last seven league games, only scoring against Fulham in their 2-2 draw with Fulham in December.
  • This will be Nigel Adkins' fourth home league meeting with Leeds (W2 D0 L1 previously), all against different managers - Gary McAllister (August 2008), Simon Grayson (August 2011), Brian McDermott (September 2013) and Thomas Christiansen this time.
  • Leeds United have been given a red card in each of their three games in all competitions, losing all three - indeed the Whites have received red cards in six games this season (W1 D0 L5).
  • Hull have won five Championship games this season, all against sides beginning with B - in games against sides not beginning with B, they have collected 10 points from a possible 63 (P21 W0 D10 L11).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 30th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby28158544232153
3Cardiff28156740251551
4Bristol City29149642321051
5Aston Villa28148642251750
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd281441042321046
8Middlesbrough281351038271144
9Leeds28134114033743
10Brentford29111084236643
11Preston28101263228442
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Nottm Forest28112153543-835
15Millwall28810103333034
16QPR2989123142-1133
17Sheff Wed28711103034-432
18Reading2878133036-629
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Bolton2868142646-2026
21Hull28510133945-625
22Sunderland28510133047-1725
23Birmingham2866161639-2324
24Burton2866162152-3124
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired