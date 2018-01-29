Championship
Sheff Utd19:45Aston Villa
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Clayton Donaldson
Clayton Donaldson has scored five goals for Sheffield United this season
Sheffield United have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Manager Chris Wilder is likely to make a number of changes from the side that beat Preston 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce could give a debut to versatile England Under-21 international Axel Tuanzebe, who has joined on loan from Manchester United.

Centre-half Chris Samba is training after a month out with a hamstring injury but is not yet ready to return.

SAM's prediction
Home win 46%Draw 28%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United are winless in eight league games against Aston Villa (D3 L5) since a 2-0 win in the top flight in December 1991.
  • Villa have not lost at Bramall Lane in the second tier since November 1969, when they were hammered 5-0.
  • Since a run of 13 home wins in 14 league matches, Sheffield United have won just one of their past six (D2 L3).
  • Steve Bruce has won all three of his matches at Bramall Lane as a visiting manager, with this the first since October 2006 in a League Cup tie with Birmingham City.
  • Since finding the net with nine consecutive shots on target in the Championship at Bramall Lane, Leon Clarke has failed to score with any of his last four and is goalless in three home league games.
  • Scott Hogan has scored four goals in his past three Championship games - he had scored once for Aston Villa in the Championship in 31 previous appearances before this run.

Tuesday 30th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby28158544232153
3Cardiff28156740251551
4Bristol City29149642321051
5Aston Villa28148642251750
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd281441042321046
8Middlesbrough281351038271144
9Leeds28134114033743
10Brentford29111084236643
11Preston28101263228442
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Nottm Forest28112153543-835
15Millwall28810103333034
16QPR2989123142-1133
17Sheff Wed28711103034-432
18Reading2878133036-629
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Bolton2868142646-2026
21Hull28510133945-625
22Sunderland28510133047-1725
23Birmingham2866161639-2324
24Burton2866162152-3124
View full Championship table

