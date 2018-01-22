BBC Sport - Swansea 1-0 Liverpool: It was our night - Carlos Carvalhal
It was our night - Swans boss Carvalhal
- From the section Swansea
Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal applauds his side's efforts as they defeated Liverpool 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 1-0 Liverpool
Premier League manager reaction
