Scotland Women: Shelley Kerr sees progress after Spain friendlies

Shelley Kerr's Scotland will return to Spain in March

Head coach Shelley Kerr feels Scotland are returning home from their training camp in Spain having "taken a huge step forward as a national team".

The Scots followed up Friday's 3-0 loss to Norway with a much improved showing in Monday's 0-0 draw with Russia.

Kerr handed debuts to defender Sophie Howard and forward Abi Harrison over the two games.

"There is certainly clear evidence for me that we're going in the right direction," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"When you change a system or a style, that's going to take time to bed things in.

"We're really pleased with how we tried to play football against Russia. Some of our passing and rotation was excellent. On another day we might have scored five or six."

Kerr made eight changes for the game with Russia, and midfielder Caroline Weir says that shows the strength in depth Scotland now have, especially with key players such as captain Rachel Corsie and Arsenal midfielder Kim Little missing.

Weir said: "The squad is really competitive and it's only going to make us better in the long term.

"Russia are a quality side, they have been for a while.

"Everyone knows that in the squad we're competing in every game. It's a good environment to be in.

Weir was thrilled to meet Kenny Dalglish prior to Monday's draw with Russia

"Shelley's obviously got her own ideas that she's trying to get into us now.

"It's going to take time but we've shown glimpses of it this camp and as long as we can build on each game we play we're only going to get better."

Scotland will return to La Manga at the beginning of March for more warm weather training, and will face a friendly double-header with New Zealand.

And Weir says it will offer the best possible preparation for their crucial World Cup qualifier with Switzerland in April.

"It's been a great week," said the 22-year-old. "The facilities and everything have been top class. You can't really come to a better place.

"It's been great for the team as well. It's perfect preparation going into the year ahead."

Weir, who joined Liverpool in 2016, was given a boost when she and her team-mates were given a talk by Anfield and Scotland great Kenny Dalglish on Sunday evening.

"He's obviously a Scotland legend, and a Liverpool legend, so that was cool for me as well," she added.

"He was a really nice guy, he had a lot of interesting things to say, and I think the squad really enjoyed meeting him.

"He was just sharing his experiences and how he got there. But he was a very down to earth guy so it was just like talking to a normal person but he's obviously very successful so it was just very interesting to hear from him and what he had to say and his tips for being successful."