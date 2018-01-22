Rafinha: Inter Milan sign Barcelona midfielder on loan

Rafinha won nine trophies at Barcelona

Inter Milan have signed Barcelona midfielder Rafinha on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy the Brazil international for 35 million euros (£30.6m).

The 24-year-old joined the Catalan club aged 13, making his senior debut under Pep Guardiola in November 2011.

He scored 11 goals in 79 appearances and won nine titles, including two La Ligas and the Champions League.

Rafinha returned last week after nine months out with a knee injury.