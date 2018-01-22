Rangers: Jordan Rossiter and Kenny Miller nearing fitness

Jordan Rossiter playing in an early season League Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says midfielder Jordan Rossiter has returned to training after a lengthy absence.

Muscle problems have restricted Rossiter, 20, to only 10 appearances since joining Rangers in the summer of 2016 and he last played in August.

Murty also revealed striker Kenny Miller, 38, is "getting close" to fitness following a hamstring injury.

"I would hope to see him this season," Murty said of Rossiter on Rangers' website.

"Being injured and being out for a long time can be sapping mentally, it can be very draining but hopefully now there is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel for him and we can get him involved on a regular basis and actually progress him forward.

"It is just making sure that when we actually get him in we build up his load and his level gradually and we don't expect too much too soon.

"He has had a hard time so far so getting him involved; getting him out on the grass with the players will be really good for his psyche."

Miller was taken off during Rangers' win over Hibernian on 13 December. Since then, Rangers have signed forward Jason Cummings and winger Jamie Murphy.

"Kenny is getting close, he is hitting some good speeds in his rehab outside and if you know Kenny he is desperate to get back in, he is desperate to be involved," added Murty.

"He is desperate to stake a claim and put a marker down with the new guys that are here."

Meanwhile, Ross McCrorie, who can operate in defence and midfield, will see a specialist about his foot injury.