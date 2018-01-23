BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: Can Bristol shoppers recognise Manchester City manager?

Billy Connolly, Sadiq Khan or Pep Guardiola?

Before Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Bristol City and Manchester City, can Bristol shoppers recognise Pep Guardiola?

BBC Points West's Andy Howard finds out how well-recognised the manager of the visiting Premier League leaders is around the city centre.

Top videos

Video

Billy Connolly, Sadiq Khan or Pep Guardiola?

Video

'He was known as Mr Blackpool' - Jimmy Armfield obituary

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Klopp 'frustrated' after Swansea defeat

Video

It was our night - Swans boss Carvalhal

Video

Chung shocks Djokovic in Australian Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'It's time to tell my team-mates I'm gay'

Video

Allen welcomed home after Masters triumph

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Wasps, flies and baby ants - bugs v snooker

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired