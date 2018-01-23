BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: Can Bristol shoppers recognise Manchester City manager?
Billy Connolly, Sadiq Khan or Pep Guardiola?
Bristol City
Before Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Bristol City and Manchester City, can Bristol shoppers recognise Pep Guardiola?
BBC Points West's Andy Howard finds out how well-recognised the manager of the visiting Premier League leaders is around the city centre.
