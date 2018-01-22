Michal Zyro: Charlton Athletic sign Wolves striker on loan

Michal Zyro has scored three league goals in seven league appearances for Wolves

Charlton Athletic have signed Poland forward Michal Zyro on loan from Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old former Legia Warsaw man joined Wolves in January 2016 before suffering a lengthy knee injury.

"Michal is tall, athletic, has range in his movement and will offer something that we have not got," Addicks boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

Zyro added: "Charlton is a very big, famous club. It is a good move for me."

"Now I want to prove to everyone that I am healthy and show my abilities on the pitch," Zyro, who has four caps for his country, continued.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.