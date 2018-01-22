Callum Brittain: MK Dons defender signs contract until 2020 with League One club

Callum Brittain
Callum Brittain was named the EFL's Young Player of the Month in September

MK Dons' teenage defender Callum Brittain has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The 19-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but his new deal runs until June 2020.

Brittain, who has been with the League One club since he was seven, has played 18 times this campaign and made his debut for England Under-20s in October.

"This is a club close to my heart as I have been here since under-eights," Brittain said.

