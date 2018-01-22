Scotland women held 0-0 by Russia in Murcia friendly

Caroline Weir had an effort charged down as Scotland were held by Russia

Scotland could not turn their dominance into a win as they were held to a goalless draw in a friendly by Russia in Murcia, Spain.

Jane Ross twice went close and Caroline Weir had a shot charged down in the opening period.

Despite the 23C heat, Scotland - who lost 3-0 to Norway in La Manga on Friday - continued to set the pace in the second half.

However, they could not find a way past Russia goalkeeper Tatyana Shcherbak.

Head coach Shelley Kerr made eight changes from Friday's match with Jane Ross, Jennifer Beattie and Sophie Howard the only survivors.

The fresh faces started well. Weir's free-kick went past the post and another set piece into the box only just evaded Ross on the centre spot.

Two speculative efforts apart, Russia offered little threat.

At the other end, though, Ross headed wide of the far post, Howard knocked over from close range and Weir's rasping goal-bound effort was blocked.

The dominance continued into the second half with Fiona Brown causing plenty of trouble for the Russians on the right-hand side, but the end product was missing.

Hibernian Ladies' Abi Harrison made her Scotland debut with 10 minutes to go, but Kerr's side could not find the goal their play deserved.

Russia: Shcherbak, Kozhnikova, Podshibyakina, Alimova, Abdullina, Tyrishkina, Fedorova, Smirnova, Chernomyrdina, Galay, Danilova. Subs: Grichenko, Anseva, Shishkina, Belomytseva, Larina, Cholovyaga, Chernova, Belspalikova, Dubova, Ziiastinova.

Scotland: Lynn, Small, Beattie, Lauder, Weir, Ross, Howard, Murray, McLauchlan, Smith, Fiona Brown. Subs: Fife, Frankie Brown, Love, Arthur, Emslie, Harrison.