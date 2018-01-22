Alex Finney: QPR defender rejoins Maidstone United on loan

Alex Finney is yet to make a first-team appearance for QPR but has featured for their Under-23 side

Maidstone United have re-signed QPR centre-back Alex Finney on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old made 13 appearances for the Stones during a stint with the National League club earlier in the campaign.

Finney is recovering from surgery on a jaw injury he suffered on 26 December.

"Before the injury happened we had agreement to extend and it's good to get it over the line," Maidstone boss Jay Saunders told the club website.

