Ryan Loft: Tottenham Hotspur striker joins Exeter City on loan
Exeter City have signed forward Ryan Loft on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old made nine substitute appearances during a loan spell at Stevenage in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.
Loft played in all three of Spurs' EFL Trophy games this term, scoring in a 2-2 draw at Luton in August.
Paul Tisdale's Exeter are fifth in League Two, one point below the automatic promotion places.
