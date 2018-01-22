Kenny McLean: Norwich City sign midfielder and loan him back to Aberdeen

Kenny McLean has played 262 league games, all in Scotland

Norwich City have signed Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee and loaned him back to the Scottish side until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has made 25 appearances for Aberdeen this term but was due to run out of contract in the summer.

He joined the Dons from St Mirren in 2015 and has won two Scotland caps.

"After watching them on the pitch, it seems perfect for the style I want to play," McLean told the club website.

"I'll need to adapt to the way he (Norwich boss Daniel Farke) wants to play, and that takes time, so doing that in pre-season is right for me."

McLean is the third player to move between Carrow Road and the Scottish Premiership in January, with Steven Naismith and Russell Martin joining Hearts and Rangers respectively on loan.

