Matthew Craig: Hamilton deeply saddened following death of coach

Hamilton said Matthew Craig had "bravely fought" leukaemia

Hamilton Academical have announced "with deep sadness" the death of academy coach Matthew Craig, 22.

Craig had been a player with Hamilton and Scotland at age grade levels and returned to playing after a spell out with a stomach illness.

He switched to coaching with Accies and was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2016.

The club said he "bravely fought the illness" and "still popped in regularly to visit us and kept us up to date, and he was visited by players and staff".

Hamilton's head of youth and community George Cairns said: "I am absolutely devastated by this news. I had coached Matt from an early age and had known him from his first day here.

"He was a huge part of a great squad that we had coming through and progressing well through all the age groups, players that did really well for us like Andy Ryan, Stephen Hendrie, Craig Watson, Stuart Urquhart who moved to Rangers, Ryan Finnie, Dom Green, Mikey Thomson, Alan Cairns and others.

"They were a great bunch, a real pleasure to work with and watch them all develop, and I can recall a great match at u13s when they defeated Rangers 8-1, Matt was magnificent that day. It's a very sad day for me."