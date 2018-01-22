Crystal Palace sign midfielder Erdal Rakip on loan from Benfica

Rakip (left) holds dual Swedish and Macedonian nationality

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has made his first signing for the club by bringing in Erdal Rakip on loan from Benfica for the rest of the season.

Midfielder Rakip is a Sweden Under-21 international and only moved to the Portuguese side from hometown club Malmo earlier this month.

"I believe this is a league that suits me and my way of playing," said the 21-year-old.

"I hope to adapt quickly in order to help the team and show my qualities."

Rakip came through the ranks at Malmo, who Hodgson managed to five consecutive league titles in the 1980s, and went on to make 120 outings for the club.

He has won the Swedish league title four times with them and played 16 times in the Champions League.