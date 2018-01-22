Tommy Smith: Ipswich Town defender joins MLS side Colorado Rapids

Tommy Smith has made three appearances for Ipswich this season

Ipswich Town centre-back Tommy Smith has joined Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids for an undisclosed fee.

Smith, 27, scored 23 goals in 268 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich in over 11 years with the club.

The New Zealand defender will link up with former international boss Anthony Hudson in MLS on a two-year deal.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, leaving the club I love for an amazing opportunity," Smith wrote in a statement on Twitter.