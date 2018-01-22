Goalkeeper Stuart Moore and forward Adi Yussuf leave National League side Barrow

Stuart Moore
Stuart Moore kept four clean sheets in 18 National League appearances for Barrow this season

Stuart Moore and Adi Yussuf have left Barrow by mutual consent.

Goalkeeper Moore, 23, played 18 games this season following his release by Reading, but has not featured since 9 December and is not needed following the arrival of Steve Arnold.

Striker Yussuf, 25, leaves after scoring six goals in 22 National League appearances since joining from Grimsby Town in July on a one-year deal.

Barrow are 20th in the National League, four points above the relegation zone.

