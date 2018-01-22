BBC Sport - County Antrim Shield: Jeffrey and Baxter offer their thoughts on final
Jeffrey and Baxter on Shield decider
Irish
Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey and Crusaders counterpart Stephen Baxter offer their thoughts on Tuesday's County Antrim Shield final the Showgrounds.
The match will be video streamed live on the BBC Sport website, with coverage also available on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave.
