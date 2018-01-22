Lee Hodges: Truro City 'deserved' to be beaten at Whitehawk

Truro City top scorer Cody Cooke
Cody Cooke has now scored 11 goals in National League South this season

Truro City boss Lee Hodges says his side deserved to lose to bottom club Whitehawk in National League South.

Despite leading 2-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Cody Cooke and Tyler Harvey, a second-half own goal from Ben Harding and a Gold Omotayo strike saw the Sussex side win 3-2.

"This is probably one of the first times that we've got what we deserved," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We weren't at it, it was a disappointing performance all round."

The loss left Truro sixth in the sixth tier of English football, but they are now seven points behind leaders Dartford.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired